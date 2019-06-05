Home Entertainment Telugu

Watch out for this Seven

Director Nizar Shafi feels confident of the movie's chances despite releasing alongside a biggie like the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

Nizar Shafi

Nizar Shafi (Photo | Facebook/ Nizar Shafi )

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Havish is the odd man out and the pivot in the upcoming investigating thriller, Seven, which features six women in the lead. Ahead of the Telugu-Tamil bilingual’s release today, Nizar Shafi, who makes his directorial debut with the film, says he’s confident of Seven’s chances despite releasing alongside a biggie like the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. The well known cinematographer who made heads turn with his work in Naigal Jakiradhai, attributes his confidence to the support of producer Ramesh Varma.

Ramesh, who is also wrote the film, invited Nizar to direct the Telugu version. “Perhaps my cinematography work pleased Ramesh and he felt I could do justice to his script.”The plot follows an ACP (Rahman) who is assigned a case which has six women filing a complaint about their missing husband. While the outline sounds similar to K Balachandar’s Naan Avanillai, Nizar assures us that there will be no similarity.

“Each of the six girls gets 20 minutes of screen time where the story is narrated from their perspective. I don’t want to divulge anything more as it will ruin the surprise element,” he adds. Save for Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha, there are no big names, which Nizar says was a conscious move to keep the audience guessing. “Saleable names would have been a giveaway.

I am also happy to give a chance to emerging talents. We scouted a lot on location and took the time to pick some promising newcomers,” the filmmaker tells us, adding that Seven has been shot mostly in live locations. Nizar is also excited to have music composer Chaitan Bharadwaj, a proven name in Telugu,  making his foray into Tamil through this film. “Seven only has three songs, but it’s his background score that will be noticed.”

