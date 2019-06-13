Close shave for actor Varun Tej at Rayanipeta

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Varun Tej had a close shave when the car he was travelling met with an accident at Rayanipeta in, Wanaparthy district on Wednesday. The 29-year-old actor, was on his way to Kurnool from Hyderabad for shooting of his new movie, ‘Valmiki’, when a car rammed his luxury Mercedes-Benz. No one was hurt in the road mishap.

According to a source, “The driver of the car, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the vehicle and rammed Varun’s car damaging its gear box, bonnet and breaking the front windscreen completely. Due to the impact, the air bags opened up preventing any injuries.’’