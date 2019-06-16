Actor Sundeep Kishan injured during film shooting  

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Film actor Sundeep Kishan was injured while shooting for a film by Tenali Ramakrishna BABL on the outskirts of Kurnool city on Saturday.

An explosion occurred at the spot while the team was shooting blasting scenes with disposal and glass material, sources said.

However, the actor had sustained a minor injury near his eye while shooting an action sequence and was rushed to My Cure Hospital for treatment. The actor was injured after a piece of glass got stuck in his face.

He was supposed to go through the glass in the scene and was injured while shooting. However, the doctors advised two-week rest for him.