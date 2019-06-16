Home Entertainment Telugu

Actor Sundeep Kishan injured during film shooting  

An explosion occurred at the spot while the team was shooting blasting scenes with disposal and glass material.

Published: 16th June 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Film actor Sundeep Kishan

Film actor Sundeep Kishan

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Film actor Sundeep Kishan was injured while shooting for a film by Tenali Ramakrishna BABL on the outskirts of Kurnool city on Saturday. 

An explosion occurred at the spot while the team was shooting blasting scenes with disposal and glass material, sources said.

However, the actor had sustained a minor injury near his eye while shooting an action sequence and was rushed to My Cure Hospital for treatment. The actor was injured after a piece of glass got stuck in his face. 

He was supposed to go through the glass in the scene and was injured while shooting. However, the doctors advised two-week rest for him.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sundeep Kishan Sundeep Kishan injured Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp