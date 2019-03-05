Home Entertainment Telugu

Allu Arjun on a signing spree

According to a source, the Race Gurram actor has signed on two new projects and buzz is that Tamil director AR Murugadoss will direct one of them.

Actor Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Naa Peru Surya – Naa Illu India, seems to be on a signing spree. The 35-year-old actor, who is sweating it out in the gym for his new film under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas, has agreed to star in a new movie to be directed by Sukumar and is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

The film will go on floors in the second half of 2019. According to a source, the Race Gurram actor has signed on two new projects and buzz is that Tamil director AR Murugadoss will direct one of them. “Yes, two big announcements are on the way.

Bunny has initiated talks with Murugadoss for trilingual and another film with a top director down South. He has taken some time to finalise his upcoming projects and all I can say is, it’s going to be an exciting line up with each film belonging to a different genre,” reveals a source close to Allu Arjun.

