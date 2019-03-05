Home Entertainment Telugu

Nagesh Kukunoor, Keerthy Suresh to team up

Nagesh Kukunoor was impressed with Keerthy Suresh looks and is keen to cast her as the female lead in the film that addresses women’s issues.

Published: 05th March 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Keerthy Suresh

Actress Keerthy Suresh

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National-award winning director Nagesh Kukunoor, who is popular for his works in parallel cinema like Hyderabad Blues, Iqbal and Dhanak, is gearing up to direct a women-centric film with Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

To be produced by Reliance Entertainment in association with a renowned Telugu production house, the untitled film will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. “Nagesh recently auditioned Keerthy and did a trial photoshoot. He was impressed with her looks and is keen to cast her as the female lead in the film that addresses women’s issues. The director is giving final touches to the script and is planning to begin the principal shooting in the second half of this year,” says a source.

In the interim, Keerthy has commenced shooting for Malayalam epic historical war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and will soon start shooting for her new Telugu movie under the direction of Narendranath in the US.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keerthy Suresh Nagesh Kukunoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp