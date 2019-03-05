Nagesh Kukunoor, Keerthy Suresh to team up

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National-award winning director Nagesh Kukunoor, who is popular for his works in parallel cinema like Hyderabad Blues, Iqbal and Dhanak, is gearing up to direct a women-centric film with Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

To be produced by Reliance Entertainment in association with a renowned Telugu production house, the untitled film will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. “Nagesh recently auditioned Keerthy and did a trial photoshoot. He was impressed with her looks and is keen to cast her as the female lead in the film that addresses women’s issues. The director is giving final touches to the script and is planning to begin the principal shooting in the second half of this year,” says a source.

In the interim, Keerthy has commenced shooting for Malayalam epic historical war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and will soon start shooting for her new Telugu movie under the direction of Narendranath in the US.