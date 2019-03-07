Home Entertainment Telugu

On cloud nine: KV Guhan's directorial plunge with '118'

The cinematographer-turned-director explains that he is happy like a father seeing his newborn for the first time.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Cinematographer KV Guhan has taken the plunge into direction with '118'. Starring Kalyan Ram, Nivetha Thomas and Shalini Pandey, the action-thriller is the sleeper hit of the season and is still running to packed houses across the Telugu States. The cinematographer-turned-director explains that he is happy like a father seeing his newborn for the first time.

“Ahead of the release, I was nervous like the husband of a pregnant woman, who went into labour on her due date. But once the reviews started coming out, I was extremely happy like a dad seeing his baby for the first time,” says Guhan. Asked about the starting point and inspiration to 118, the director reveals that he translated his own experiences into a fictional story.

“It’s my story...based on a mysterious nightmare. I have put my experiences on paper, added some fiction to this true story and wanted the audience to relive those moments. The film has been getting a good response from the audience and industry people. Especially, my mentor, PC Sreeram’s congratulatory messages have made my day,” reveals Guhan.

The director says the real challenge was to keep the film true to his vision. “I wrote the script a few years ago but completed the film in 2019. Direction has been a different ball game. I have to answer to so many people and handle so many things at once. I have understood how difficult it is to direct a film. However, I try to give myself completely to any project I work. Whether it's as a cinematographer or as a director, I do enough homework to ensure I can leave behind an impression with pride. I consider every project I take up with pride and respect,” avers Guhan.

Guhan’s repertoire in cinematography has several acclaimed films like Athadu, Jalsa, Gaganam, Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Baadshah. He insists that he won’t be taking a break from cinematography and wants to pursue direction simultaneously.

“I am not taking a break from anything. I’m working as a cinematographer for my brother and director Saran’s next film in Tamil. Also, I have a few stories in mind, but I need a break before finalising my next film as a director. I want to make a different cinema and I don’t want to leave any genre untouched. As much as I enjoyed directing 118, I will work with the same enthusiasm if I direct a commercial entertainer,” signs off Guhan.

