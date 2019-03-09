Sunil Shetty to debut in Telugu with Varun Tej’s film  

Home Entertainment Telugu

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, a former assistant of Sreenu Vaitla, the film shows Varun essaying the role of a professional boxer.

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, known for films Bhai, Border, Hera Pheri and Dhadkan, is all set to debut in Telugu cinema with Varun Tej’s upcoming sports drama. Directed by Kiran Korrapati, a former assistant of Sreenu Vaitla, the film shows Varun essaying the role of a professional boxer.

“It is a sports-themed film something on the lines of Salman Khan’s Sultan. The makers have recently met Sunil Shetty and offered a crucial role in the film. Impressed with the way the character was conceived, he is excited and willing to come on board,” informs a source. 

Incidentally, Sunil Shetty is also making his debut in Kannada with Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Pailwan and has bagged a crucial role in director Priyadarshan’s Malayalam epic historical war film Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea.

Varun training with Tony Jeffries
Actor Varun Tej has started extensive training in boxing with 2008 Summer Olympic bronze medalist Tony Jeffries in Los Angeles.

“The film requires Varun to beef up to fit his character in the movie and he is undergoing a stark physical transformation under the supervision of Tony,” reveals a source. It is also learnt that the makers wanted to spend a chunk of the film’s budget on action sequences and have roped in Hollywood action choreographers to supervise those portions.

“Designing action sequences in a film set in the backdrop of boxing is no easy task and to bring authenticity, the makers have brought in acclaimed Hollywood stuntmen who have choreographed the action portions in Creed for this film Creed fore also signed on American actor Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise as a consultant,” the source adds.

Produced by Allu Bobby and Sidhu, the untitled film will go on floors in summer.

