Ram to star in 'Thadam''s Telugu remake?

Arun Vijay-starrer Thadam, written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, will be remade in Telugu. The Tamil action crime thriller, which opened to cinemas on March 1, has struck the right chord with the movie buffs for its intriguing storyline and suspense element. While no official word has come in about the remake, it’s almost certain that actor Ram will reprise Arun Vijay’s role in the Telugu version to be bankrolled jointly by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore and Tagore Madhu.

“Talks have been initiated with the makers of the original and both parties will reach an agreement soon,” reveals a source.While Ravi Kishore remains tight-lipped about a possible Telugu remake, he said Ram is yet to watch Thadam. “Too early to talk about the remake.

Ram is currently in Goa shooting for his upcoming film iSmart Shankar. He has absolutely no idea what’s next and he is yet to watch the Tamil film. So, nothing has been confirmed yet,” says Ravi Kishore. The film revolves around a murder mystery and shows Arun Vijay in a dual role. It also has Tanya Hope and Sonia Aggarwal in pivotal roles.

