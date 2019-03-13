Home Entertainment Telugu

Ram to star in 'Thadam''s Telugu remake?

Arun Vijay-starrer Thadam, written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, will be remade in Telugu.

Published: 13th March 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 01:48 PM

Actors Ram and Arun Vijay.

The Tamil action crime thriller, which opened to cinemas on March 1, has struck the right chord with the movie buffs for its intriguing storyline and suspense element. While no official word has come in about the remake, it's almost certain that actor Ram will reprise Arun Vijay's role in the Telugu version to be bankrolled jointly by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore and Tagore Madhu.

“Talks have been initiated with the makers of the original and both parties will reach an agreement soon,” reveals a source.While Ravi Kishore remains tight-lipped about a possible Telugu remake, he said Ram is yet to watch Thadam. “Too early to talk about the remake.

'Thadam' movie review: A smart whodunit drama that falters with its sentiment

Ram is currently in Goa shooting for his upcoming film iSmart Shankar. He has absolutely no idea what’s next and he is yet to watch the Tamil film. So, nothing has been confirmed yet,” says Ravi Kishore.  The film revolves around a murder mystery and shows Arun Vijay in a dual role. It also has Tanya Hope and Sonia Aggarwal in pivotal roles. 

