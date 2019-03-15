'RRR' is fictitious story based on two greatest freedom fighters: SS Rajamouli

By Express News Service

Following the release of his magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' in April 2017, director SS Rajamouli has started shooting for his new movie, 'RRR', in his oeuvre, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. The director has revealed that the multi-starrer is a fictitious story based on two greatest freedom fighters — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Addressing the film’s first press meet along with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and producer DVV Danayya in Hyderabad, the 'Baahubali' director says, “Set in 1920s pre-independent India, 'RRR' shows Ram Charan and Jr NTR reprising the younger versions of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem — the revolutionary freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They stay away from home (in Delhi) before they began to fight for the country,” said Rajamouli.

Films dabbled with history always courted controversies in our cinema. However, Rajamouli is not worried that RRR, which retells the story of legendary freedom fighters from a different perspective will arouse such controversy.

“Almost all films releasing these days are ridden by controversies. A folklore film like Baahubali, which has no connection to history had embroiled in a controversy. One cannot stop making a film thinking about these situations,” observes Rajamouli. As reported earlier by Cinema Express, RRR will mark the debut of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and foreign actor Daisy Edgar Jones in Telugu.

“Alia plays Sita, a central female character, which arrives at a crucial juncture in the film. She is paired opposite Ram Charan and her character determines the course of the film. Daisy Edgar Jones is NTR’s leading lady and Ajay Devgn will be seen in a powerful role in the flashback episode. I’m really glad all of them agreed to be a part of this film,” says Rajamouli.

The core idea of 'RRR' is from the Hollywood film 'The Motorcycle Diaries'. “The inspiration for RRR came from The Motorcycle Diaries. I was fascinated by how a character named Che transforms into a revolutionary called Guevara and have structured the characters of my protagonists around a common point, on similar lines,” says Rajamouli.

Produced at an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore by DVV Danayya, 'RRR' is slated to release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and six other Indian languages on June 30, 2020. He also said that 'RRR' will be a common title for all languages.