Home Entertainment Telugu

Megha Akash signs Raj Tharun’s next

Also starring Raj Tharun, the untitled film will be directed by Krishna Reddy Gangadhasuu of Aadu Magaadra Bujji fame and is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

 

Published: 20th March 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Megha Akash. (Photo | Twitter)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Megha Akash, who was last seen in Chal Mohana Ranga, has been signed on to play the leading lady in a comedy entertainer.

Also starring Raj Tharun, the untitled film will be directed by Krishna Reddy Gangadhasuu of Aadu Magaadra Bujji fame and is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

“Megha always wants to do films in diverse genres. When she was offered the heroine’s role in this comic caper, she quickly grabbed it. It’s the script and the way her character has been conceived prompted Megha to sign the dotted line. Moreover, the film’s genre too excited her,” reveals a source.

Meanwhile, Megha is also wrapping up the shoot of her Bollywood debut film, Satellite Shankar, starring Sooraj Pancholi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chal Mohana Ranga Megha Akash r Sri Venkateswara Creations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp