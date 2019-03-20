Megha Akash signs Raj Tharun’s next

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Megha Akash, who was last seen in Chal Mohana Ranga, has been signed on to play the leading lady in a comedy entertainer.

Also starring Raj Tharun, the untitled film will be directed by Krishna Reddy Gangadhasuu of Aadu Magaadra Bujji fame and is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

“Megha always wants to do films in diverse genres. When she was offered the heroine’s role in this comic caper, she quickly grabbed it. It’s the script and the way her character has been conceived prompted Megha to sign the dotted line. Moreover, the film’s genre too excited her,” reveals a source.

Meanwhile, Megha is also wrapping up the shoot of her Bollywood debut film, Satellite Shankar, starring Sooraj Pancholi.