Ram Gopal Varma hints at a biopic on K Chandrashekhar Rao

Director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has expressed his interest to make a film based on the life of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “A biopic on KCR is in the works. The story you see in that film will be backed by thorough research and truth to avoid any unnecessary controversy,” says RGV.

The director, who awaits the release of his controversial biopic Lakshmi’s NTR, which is based on the events happened in NTR’s life after the entry of Lakshmi Parvathy, his second wife, says that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is yet to certify the film and is confident of overcoming all the hurdles ahead of its release on March 29. “We are living in a democratic country and I have every right to make a film on a story I have conceived. I think, Lakshmi’s NTR won’t invite any trouble from the CBFC whatsoever and I assume they won’t raise any objections after watching it,” explains RGV.

The maverick director reveals that he met more than 30 people before penning the script of Lakshmi’s NTR, but did not meet any person involved in that conspiracy at that time.

“Times have changed and friends would have turned foes and vice versa. I interacted with those who are away from the media galore, gathered information available in public domain, watched NTR’s interviews and read a lot of books. The film was not narrated from anyone’s perspective and all I tried to show is the truth I believed in. I think the film has answers to all your questions,” says the Sarkar director.

RGV was the first choice to direct NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu starring Balakrishna. Admittedly, the director has refused to direct the film as Balakrishna was unwilling to show the events happened after NTR’s second marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi and the Viceroy coup.

“That meeting with Balakrishna has inspired me to direct Lakshmi’s NTR by presenting the incidents happened in NTR’s life after his marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi.” adds RGV.

Denying any political motivation behind Lakshmi’s NTR, he asserts, “I haven’t aligned with any political party. Backstabbing is part of our lives. Lakshmi’s NTR will show the bond NTR shared with his wife, the spectrum of events and the subsequent developments that led to the political coup at Viceroy hotel in 1995 and the mental trauma that led to his demise,” says RGV adding, “I don’t think this film will influence voters and change the outcome of an election. But, this story will definitely show how the loss of trust can break peoples’ heart.”