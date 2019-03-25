Actor Mahesh Babu's wax statue unveiled

Home Entertainment Telugu

A select group of fans, who were screened through sketching and other contests, will get an opportunity to take selfies with Mahesh's wax statue.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu with his wax statue. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Superstar Mahesh Babu is the latest entrant to the family of Madame Tussauds, Singapore. His wax statue was unveiled at AMB Cinemas here on Monday.

AMB Cinemas, a 7-screen superplex, is a joint venture between Mahesh and Asian Group, a leading film distribution company.

Mahesh is the second Telugu actor after Prabhas to be immortalized in the form of a wax statue.

According to a statement, the statue will be displayed for a day at AMB Cinemas and will later be flown to Singapore to be installed at Madame Tussauds museum.

A select group of fans, who were screened through sketching and other contests, will get an opportunity to take selfies with Mahesh's wax statue.

On the career front, Mahesh is busy wrapping up the shoot of upcoming Telugu film "Maharshi", which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Last seen on-screen playing a Chief Minister in "Bharat Ane Nenu", Mahesh will soon begin work on his next project with director Anil Ravipudi.

