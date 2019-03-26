Home Entertainment Telugu

Baahubali 2 distributor slapped with legal notice

Following the court’s final order in February, my client has been trying to reach him, but there has been no response.

Published: 26th March 2019

A still from 'Baahubali 2'.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Arka Mediaworks, which produced India’s biggest blockbuster franchise, Baahubali, has sent a legal notice to its Tamil Nadu distributor, SN Rajarajan of K Productions, for not clearing a portion of the dues per contract. In the notice seeking payment of the amount due, the producers have sought the court to attach bank accounts of K Productions for gross contempt.

Speaking to Cinema Express, Arka’s advocate, Pujitha Gorantla says, “Rajarajan had acquired the theatrical rights of Baahubali: The Conclusion, which was released on April 28, 2017, for the entire Tamil Nadu and is yet to pay Rs 17.60 crore of the contract amount to my client (Arka Mediaworks). He issued a cheque of the same amount for repayment of dues in August 2018, but it was returned with a ‘funds insufficient’ remark by the bank.

Following the court’s final order in February, my client has been trying to reach him, but there has been no response. Rajarajan failed to honour the contract and didn’t comply with the court directive. Hence, my client has initiated criminal prosecution against him and sought for attachment of the bank accounts belonging to his distribution house.” 

Pujitha adds that Arka is seeking directions from the court to prevent Rajarajan from releasing his upcoming films without paying their dues. “We have learnt that Rajarajan is planning to release a film each featuring Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi. We request the City Civil Court to stop him from releasing those films as the cheque bounce case is pending adjudication,” she claims.

