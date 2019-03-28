Adivi Sesh, Shivani Rajasekhar '2 States' remake scrapped?

By Express News Service

In a sudden turn of events, it is speculated that 2 States, which was supposed to mark the debut of Dr Rajasekhar's eldest daughter Shivani as the leading lady, has been scrapped.

It is learned that producer MLV Satyanarayana is contemplating reshooting the film all over again with a new director after developing creative differences with the present director Venkat Kuncham.

“The producer is unhappy with a few aspects including the portions shot so far and has made up his mind to replace Venkat as the director. He is now scouting for another director who can do justice to the project and start everything afresh staying true to the soul of Chetan Bhagat’s novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage,” says a source.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)