Sai Pallavi to go de-glam for Virata Parvam 1992

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actors Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati have joined forces for an intense period political love story tentatively titled Virata Parvam 1992. Set in the backdrop of 1990s Telangana, the film shows Sai Pallavi in a no-makeup look.

“The film is based on real-life incidents and also discusses a variety of human rights-related issues that have never been explored in Indian cinema.

Sai Pallavi will be seen as a poor girl who gets depressed due to love failure and becomes a Naxalite, while Rana plays a political leader in their village. The story is layered with socio-political commentary and the narration is full of heart-wrenching scenes that you empathise with these characters,” says a source.

The first schedule will commence in June and the makers are planning to shoot the film in Warangal, Karimnagar, Siddipet and other hamlets of Telangana. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Suresh Babu, Virata Parvam 1992 also features Tabu, Priyamani, Zareena Wahab and Eeshwari Rao in pivotal roles.