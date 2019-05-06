Disability activist Vishnu Soman lends an ear to the plight of the hearing impaired 

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Some of us would have come across hearing-impaired individuals. But not everyone would strive to understand the obstacles they face constantly. For Vishnu Soman, a disability activist, however, the cause of the hearing-impaired holds much significance. So much, that he spearheaded the #signlanguagemovement, an online campaign spreading awareness on the importance of learning the sign language.

Vishnu's tryst with Indian Sign language began when he was volunteering with Enable India, an NGO in Bengaluru.

"It was initially very difficult for me to learn the sign language, but I was determined to crack it. I learned it from a friend who was a volunteer at Enable India. He started teaching me one sign each every day. This was the American Sign language. However, that was fine and I was able to pick up the Indian version," he said.

Initially, for him, this was just a passion and obsession to learn something new. However, when he started his own organisation Smileys India in Bengaluru, his perception of the sign language, began to change.

“Here, I got the opportunity to interact with a lot of hearing impaired people. This is when I started following the Indian Sign Language more closely,” he said.

After that, he says, there was no looking back. This is what pushed him to start the #signlanguagemovement where he is now sensitising groups in various cities to teach and learn the sign language. The motto is to teach and learn one sign language every day.

Apart from posting sign language videos on social media, Vishnu has also been conducting workshops on sign language for people, including the hearing impaired. He has conducted workshops in Bengaluru and will hold workshops in Thiruvananthapuram on May 12. In Kochi, a similar workshop will be held in June.

"Through this campaign, our aim is to standardise Indian sign language and become a more inclusive community," he said. Vishnu is also collaborating with the colleges and schools.According to Vishnu, the short videos as part of the campaign are made by the interpreters and hearing-impaired. All the volunteers in Smileys India have also been taught the Indian Sign Language. Vishnu is also planning to conduct a road show from Kasaragod to Kanyakumari to spread this awareness

