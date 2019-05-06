Mera Dhosth  marks Jayshree’s Telugu debut

By Express News Service

Jayshree

Jayshree’s debut - Puttaraju - Lover of Shashikala- saw the newbie in a school girl’s role. Her first Kannada film has helped her get a foothold into the Telugu film industry. As she steps into Tollywood with Murali’s Mera Dhosth, the actor, has had an image makeover before taking her plunge into a new industry, She will be paired opposite a newcomer Vijay, which project will be produced by Veera Raddy. “Mera Dhosth is about love and friendship, and I play two shades - a homely character and that of a modern girl,” says Jayshree, adding that though the hero and she are newcomers, the rest of the team mostly comprises senior artistes.

Jayshree says that no good opportunities were coming her way in Sandalwood, which is one of the reasons she was looking out for opportunities in other languages. “I always thought I should grow with each film. Unfortunately, I am not getting the same kind of support. Probably, this is the case with most newcomers, who are seeking to make a career through films,” says the granddaughter of Sarojamma, who was popularly known as Maarimuttu in the Kannada industry. “Going forward, I hope to fetch some good projects in Kannada because this is where I belong after all,” she says.