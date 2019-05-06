Home Entertainment Telugu

Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s debut film titled Uppena

Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Sai Dharam Tej’s brother, Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s debut film will go on floors later this month.

Published: 06th May 2019

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Sai Dharam Tej’s brother, Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s debut film will go on floors later this month. A rustic love set in the backdrop of a sea shows him as a fisherman. Buchi Babu Sana, a former protege of Sukumar is turning director with this film produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

In the interim, there have been several speculations about the film’s title. It was heard that the tentative title for the film is Jalari, but a source now says that the makers have zeroed in on Uppena  as the title. “Contrary to the popular belief, Jalari  is not the title because the team has almost finalised Uppena  and registered it at the Film Chamber.

The film will be shot in the real locations of coastal Andhra and the team will give away all the details soon,” says a source. There were also reports that the makers have replaced Manisha Raj with a debutante. “A few days ago, the makers have signed on Manisha Raj for the female lead’s role, but she has been replaced by Malayalam actor Devika Sanjay due to creative differences,” reveals a source. Also featuring Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

