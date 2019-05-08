Nithya Menen to team up with Raj Tarun

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Vijay Kumar Konda of Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyindhe fame is gearing up to direct a rom-com, and if the latest reports are anything to go by, actor Nithya Menen has been roped in as its female lead. To be produced by KK Radha Mohan, the film also features Raj Tarun in the lead role.

A source close to the director says, “The director believed that Nithya Menen had the required rigour to pull off the substantial role and approached her. She is pleased with the narration and convinced that she can hold her own in the film billed to be a love story. She is yet to sign on the dotted line, but has agreed in principle to be a part of the project.”

Asked about the other cast and crew of the film, the source adds, “It’s too premature to share the other details, but a sensational young music composer and popular actors from the industry might get on board.” The film will be launched in June followed by the regular shooting.

Meanwhile, Nithya has recently committed to playing an important role in director SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

— Murali Krishna CH

muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress

@onlymurali