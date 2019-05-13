Home Entertainment Telugu

Chiranjeevi’s Singha aims for June 14 release

After Amma I Love You, Chiranjeevi Sarja next also highlights the emotions between a mother and son.

Published: 13th May 2019 09:21 AM

A stillf from Singha

By Express News Service

After Amma I Love You, Chiranjeevi Sarja next also highlights the emotions between a mother and son. A song teaser — featuring Chiru and Tara — of Singha was released on Mother’s Day (May 12).   

For this particular track-- where Tara plays the role of a mother — director Prem has rendered his voice for a song. Directed by Vijay Kiran and produced by Uday K Mehta, this track is said to be one of the film’s highlights. A commercial action drama, Singha, has now been sent to the Censor Board. According to a member of the production house — the film, also starring Aditi Prabhudeva in the female lead — is targetting a release on June 14.

If that happens, there will be a clash between Singha, Shivarajkumar-starrer Rustum and Upendra’s I Love You. The makers are yet to make an official confirmation on this front. In Singha, director Vijay Kiran and Chiranjeevi Sarja will be associating for the second time after Ram Leela.

