Anushka Shetty starts shooting for new Chiranjeevi-starrer, Sye Raa...

By Express News Service

Long after considering several A-listers, including the likes of Priyanka Chopra, the makers of Chiranjeevi-starrer, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, have finally managed to get Anushka Shetty on board to play a brief yet crucial role in the film.

The film’s shoot has been going on in Hyderabad since the last few days. It is said that Anushka, who gave the screen test for the film on Monday, has started shooting for the historical on Tuesday.

Last seen in the Baahubali franchise, the 37-year-old actor will be seen in the narrator’s role which introduces the character of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy,and will also appear before the fiery interval episode.

“After the RFC schedule, we will be shooting for a week at Vikarabad forests, followed by a song shoot involving Chiru and Nayanthara in a special set at Annapurna 7 acres. With this, the film will be wrapped up,” informs a source.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film slated for release during Dasara, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.