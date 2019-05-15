Home Entertainment Telugu

Anushka Shetty starts shooting for new Chiranjeevi-starrer, Sye Raa...

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film slated for release during Dasara, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Published: 15th May 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Long after considering several A-listers, including the likes of Priyanka Chopra, the makers of Chiranjeevi-starrer, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, have finally managed to get Anushka Shetty on board to play a brief yet crucial role in the film.

The film’s shoot has been going on in Hyderabad since the last few days. It is said that Anushka, who gave the screen test for the film on Monday, has started shooting for the historical on Tuesday.

Last seen in the Baahubali franchise, the 37-year-old actor will be seen in the narrator’s role which introduces the character of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy,and will also appear before the fiery interval episode.

“After the RFC schedule, we will be shooting for a week at Vikarabad forests, followed by a song shoot involving Chiru and Nayanthara in a special set at Annapurna 7 acres. With this, the film will be wrapped up,” informs a source.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film slated for release during Dasara, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp