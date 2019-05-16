Home Entertainment Telugu

Santossh Jagarlapudi to direct Naga Shaurya

The film will showcase Shaurya as a Warangal-born youngster, who sets out on a journey to succeed in his life.

Published: 16th May 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Naga Shaurya, last seen in @Nartanasala, will join hands with director Santossh Jagarlapudi of Subrahmanyapuram fame. The untitled project, billed to be a thriller, is set in the backdrop of Telangana and will go on the floors in the second half of 2019.

Santossh made a promising directorial debut with mystery thriller Subrahmanyapuram starring Sumanth. The film will showcase Shaurya as a Warangal-born youngster, who sets out on a journey to succeed in his life.

“The film follows the universal story of a passionate youngster who wants to be successful in life.  Shaurya’s character carries a unique attitude and exudes so much energy. His role firmly believes that the goal you choose and the path that you take to reach the goal are important. Not just his role, every character in the film will ring in contemporary relevance in their own way. It’s going to be a new attempt and I’m quite excited to kickstart the proceedings. The script work is nearing completion and the film will start rolling soon,” says Santossh.

Meanwhile, Shaurya has started shooting for his next release, Ashwatthama.

