Mahesh Babu to play a cop who is scared of blood?

By Express News Service

We have earlier reported that Mahesh Babu will be teaming up with director Anil Ravipudi for a commercial entertainer. Tentatively titled Reddy Gari Abbayi, the film shows Mahesh donning the role of a police officer.

Grapevine is that the film is a revenge drama set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema and will feature Mahesh as a cop suffering from Hemophobia (fear of blood). That's not all, the Maharshi actor is reportedly warming up to speak in Rayalaseema dialect for this character.

In the past, Mahesh has received wide appreciation for his portrayal of a cop in films like Pokiri, Dookudu, and Aagadu.

Rashmika Mandanna, who shot to fame with Chalo and Geetha Govindam, will play the female lead in the film, also featuring Jagapathi Babu in a negative role.

Produced by Anil Sunkara and presented by Dil Raju, the film is slated for release on the occasion of Sankranthi 2020.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)