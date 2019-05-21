‘I’m a restless soul’

Home Entertainment Telugu

Published: 21st May 2019

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Kajal Aggarwal is eagerly awaiting the release of Sita. The film reunites her with her Kavacham co-star Bellamkonda Sreenivas and her mentor and director Teja. When Teja narrated the script to her, she instantly gave her nod. “Teja sir narrated the script of Sita a few years ago. I was completely blown away by the characterisation of Sita and I told him I would do this film. But the project didn’t go on floors as expected as we got busy with other films. He narrated the script again during the filming of Nene Raju Nene Mantri and am glad that everything fell in place,” says Kajal.

Kajal plays the titular role in the film and she believes that as an actor, Sita took her to another level. “Teja sir offers me the best. He introduced me (with Lakshmi Kalyanam) and gave me a foothold in the industry. I represent today’s women in the film. I will be seen as a selfish, strong-willed and goal-oriented modern woman. It was a challenging role and is close to my heart. I read books, met many people and did online research to play the part. I believe it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to portray Sita. I am curious to see how the audience reacts to it,” explains Kajal.

She is paired alongside Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who is eight years younger to her in the film. The actor believes that it’s not a problem as long as they enjoy a comfortable working relationship. “I share a good rapport with Sreenivas and he is comfortable to work with. Our chemistry worked quite well and Teja sir has got the best out of us. Also, directors write interesting roles if actors like me have no qualms to work with young heroes. Adding to that, female actors like us get longevity in our career which I believe is rare favour being granted to us,” shares Kajal.

Kajal has completed a decade in tinsel town but still faces the day with a newbie’s enthusiasm. “I have immense love for cinema and perhaps, my passion towards my craft keeps me going. I’m a restless soul and I just don’t like to sit idle. I will sign a film only if I like the script. More than my characterisation, my priority is always a good script. That could well be the reason you won’t see me doing more women-centric films,” reveals the actor.

Amused with the stories that keep making the rounds that her new film Bharateeyudu 2  has been shelved, Kajal has assured that the project is very much on and is looking forward to teaming up with Kamal Haasan. “The film is not shelved. I will start shooting for my part on June 1. The team is determined to make Bharateeyudu 2 on a grand scale. I’m excited to be a part of the project and is eagerly waiting to work with Kamal sir,” signs off Kajal, who will also be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film opposite Sharwanand and a Tamil film alongside Jayam Ravi.
