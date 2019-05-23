Pooja Hegde signs Varun Tej’s Valmiki

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

A section of the media reported that Pooja Hegde walked out of Varun Tej-starrer Valmiki due to remuneration issues. A source close to Pooja refuted the rumours about her moving out of the project and called it media speculation. “Pooja has signed on the dotted line and had given call sheet for 20 days. She is paired opposite Varun and will join the sets in June,” reveals the source.

A remake of critically acclaimed Tamil film Jigarthanda, the Telugu remake also has Tamil actor Atharvaa stepping into the shoes of Siddharth’s role of a filmmaker, while Super Deluxe fame Mirnalini Ravi has been roped in for Lakshmi Menon’s role.

Recently, music composer Devi Sri Prasad has opted out of the film due to creative differences with director Harish Shankar and Mickey J Meyer has stepped in. The film went on floors after a formal launch in Hyderabad and the team has recently completed a short schedule in Singapore. Produced by 14 Reels Plus, Valmiki is likely to release in September.