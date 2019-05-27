Prabhas unveils the new poster of 'Saaho'

Home Entertainment Telugu

The film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, this year.

Saaho, Prabhas

Saaho's newly released poster. (Photo | Twitter / @UV_Creations)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Prabhas dropped yet another power-packed poster from his upcoming film 'Saaho' on Monday.

The 'Baahubali' actor shared the latest poster of his upcoming movie and wrote, " Hey darlings, the second poster of my film, Saaho is here. Check it out! #15AugWithSaaho"

The poster features the Telugu superstar, who looks quite intense and captivating. The ultra cool sunglasses, black leather jacket and the actor's fierce look while riding a motorbike are the highlights of the poster.

The film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on August 15 (Independence Day), this year.

Earlier, the makers had released 'Shades of Saaho Chapter 2' on the occasion of Shraddha's birthday (March 3). The video features glimpses of a power-packed action-filled world with amazing sound effects. The teaser begins with a lot of villains firing guns and a few seconds into the video, enters Prabhas, who fights against them without any weapons or guns. The video later introduces Shraddha, who looks fierce, intense and beautiful in a red outfit. Shraddha is shown to be reluctant on whether to shoot or not but soon lifts the gun and fires.

The makers had released the first chapter of 'Shades of Saaho' on Prabhas' birthday, which gave a sneak-peak into the maddening car chasing in the film and also showed the making, footage and behind the scenes from the action film. It had also revealed Prabhas's all-new, stylish look from the film.

Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in 'Saaho', which also marks Shraddha's debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie is being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and outside the country.

The film is touted as an ultra-modern action flick that will feature Shraddha performing some daredevil action stunts.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. The film is being written and directed by Sujeeth.

Saaho Prabhas Shraddha

