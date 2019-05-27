Home Entertainment Telugu

Seeking versatility

Rakul Preet Singh talks about her upcoming release NGK  and her co-stars in a candid chit-chat

Published: 27th May 2019

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Rakul Preet Singh is one such actor who refuses to go by stereotypes. She is passionate about films and likes to do different roles. It was her penchant for versatility with her characters that has landed her one of the lead roles in director Selvaraghavan’s upcoming film NGK (Nanda Gopala Krishna). The political action thriller, which is slated to release on May 31, also marks her first collaboration with actor Suriya. 

Describing her character in the film, Rakul explains, “The film is an intense political thriller which presents me as Vanathi, a strong and ambitious woman, who aspires to become a powerful political leader. Nobody can read her mind and guess what she is thinking about. I have never done such a role before and I’m thrilled to bits to present myself in a new dimension.” 

She is honest when she talks about her director Selvaraghavan and his approach to work. “His filmmaking style and the characterisations in his movies are unique. He is an intelligent director and handles every aspect with precision. The atmosphere on the sets is calm and relaxed. He never uses a clapboard and says an actor will be affected by depression just by seeing it.

Also, when the camera starts rolling, he doesn’t want us (actors) to blink our eyes. He says it will cut off the emotional intensity in that scene. One should take a pause of three seconds before speaking your dialogue and shouldn’t breathe heavily as it may distract the audience. It took me three days to adhere to these guidelines and since then, I used to go to the sets as a blank slate,” reveals Rakul. 

The SPYder actor is all praise about her co-star Suriya and says, “Suriya sir has no starry airs and is very down to earth. He mingles with everybody easily and would do all to make us (actors) feel comfortable on sets. It feels great to share screen space with him.”On working with Sai Pallavi, who plays Suriya’s wife in the film, Rakul shares, “I have four-five combination scenes with Pallavi. She played her part very well. I have observed that she is a talented artist, who acts effortlessly.”

Before we wind up, the conversation veers towards her recent Bollywood release, De De Pyaar De. Rakul is happy with the attention coming her way for her performance in the film. “The response to De De... and my performance has been overwhelming. It feels happy to be recognised for your hard work. I predicted this success and which is why I have allocated bulk call sheets by taking some time off from Telugu and Tamil films,” signs off Rakul, who will also be seen in Nagarjuna-starrer Manmadhudu 2 and Hindi film Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

