Home Entertainment Telugu

C/O Kancharapalem  gets a Tamil, Malayalam remake

Director Maha Venkatesh’s 2018 Telugu film, C/O Kancharapalem, received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike for its unconventional storytelling.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Director Maha Venkatesh’s 2018 Telugu film, C/O Kancharapalem, received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike for its unconventional storytelling. Now, we hear that the indie film is getting remakes in Tamil and Malayalam.  M Rajasekar Reddy, one of the co-producers of the film says that Hemambar Jasti, who has worked as co-director in several Telugu films, will be making his Tamil and Malayalam debut with these remakes. “We have set up an office in Chennai, where we have completed 60 per cent of the pre-production works. We are currently scouting for locations in Tamil Nadu to shoot the film. We are also in talks with popular actors in both languages. If everything goes as planned, we will make an official announcement regarding the cast and crew in the second week of June. The film will then go on floors in the last week of June. We plan to finish the shoot by August 10 in a single schedule. Both the remakes will hit theatres in the last quarter of the year,” he says.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp