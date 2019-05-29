Home Entertainment Telugu

New girl on the horizon

Delhi girl Harshita Gaur is making her Telugu debut with this week’s release Falaknuma Das

Published: 29th May 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Model-turned-actor Harshita Gaur, who shot to fame with the Television show Sadda Haq, is making her debut in a Telugu film titled Falaknuma Das. A remake of the Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries, the romantic action thriller marks the debut of actor Vishwak Sen as the director.Ask Harshita how this film came her way and she reveals, “Actor-director Vishwak (Sen) saw my photograph on a talent hunt and selected me for this film through audition.”

Speaking about her role in the film, she says, “I play a Telugu Brahmin girl, Sakhi, a medical student, who wants to pursue a career in Germany. She has set her beliefs high and is very caring and loving towards Das (played by Vishwak Sen). They share wonderful chemistry and a little twist to the tale will make things interesting for them.”

Her role in the film was greatly relatable as she could identify Sakhi with her sister, she says. “My parents are doctors and my sister (Rithika Gaur) is pursuing her medicine. More or less, the role goes like how my sister lives.”

Although she didn’t dub for herself in the film, the Delhi-girl says she is making sincere efforts to learn Telugu fluently. “Like any other non-Telugu girl, speaking the language is challenging. We have to concentrate on emotions and also there could be a problem with lip sync, especially when I try to speak Telugu. So, my director has sent me voice notes and that helped me to give my best to be in sync with the lip movements. Keeping in view of these aspects, I have hired a Telugu language tutor in Mumbai and will try to be proficient in the language so that I can dub for myself in the future.”

Has she watched any Telugu films? She replies, “My mother is a big fan of Telugu movies. She always tells me that Telugu cinema is bringing out quality cinema with good content. Their stories are way beyond our imagination and they take a lot of risks which is why the films come out really well.  A film like Baahubali, which proves to be iconic lend credence to my belief. Also, I happened to see the Tamil film Super Deluxe and it is just brilliant. My liking to South cinema is strong and I’m looking forward to doing more films here.”

She has already embarked on the sequel of Sacred Games and Mirzapur, the popular web series that she says she cannot talk about but adds that the audiences are slowly switching to web space.”I have just started shooting for Mirzapur 2 and the series will pick up from where the first part ended. There is drama, action and revenge cliffhanger in this installment too. I’m yet to start shooting for Sacred Games 2. It is a great experience to be a part of these series that promise wonderful content,” says Harshita, who awaits the release of her maiden Bollywood film Kanpuriye.

TAGS
Harshita Gaur Sadda Haq Falaknuma Das

