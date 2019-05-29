Sai Chand to play Sai Pallavi’s father again

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Sai Chand, who shot to fame with Fidaa is set for an encore in director Venu Ugugula’s upcoming period political actioner Virata Parvam 1992.

He has been roped in to play Sai Pallavi’s father yet again in this film set in the backdrop of Telangana. “He will be seen in a pivotal role inspired by Oggukatha performer Midde Ramulu. Unlike Fidaa, the duo are contrasting in personality and viewpoints.

The key component of the story is the emotional drama revolving around the rift between father and daughter,” informs a source. Produced by Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film will commence the principal shooting by the end of June.

The makers are planning to shoot the film in Warangal, Karimnagar, Siddipet and other hamlets of Telangana. Also starring Rana Daggubati, Virata Parvam 1992 features a host of female actors like Tabu, Eeswari Rao, Priyamani and Zareena Wahab in substantial roles.

