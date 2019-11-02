Sriram Venu to direct Pawan Kalyan in Telugu remake of ‘Pink’

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

The stage has been set for the return of Pawan Kalyan to the silver screen. The actor-turned-politician, last seen in Agnyaathavaasi (2018), will be stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan in the Telugu remake of National-award winning Hindi courtroom drama-social thriller Pink. Sriram Venu, who was signed on to direct Allu Arjun in Icon, will be donning the director’s hat for the remake tentatively titled 'PSPK 26'.

“Sriram Venu discussed with Allu Arjun and the duo have agreed to take Icon onto the sets after completing Pawan Kalyan’s film. Much like the Tamil version, Nerkonda Paarvai, the Telugu remake is going to have a nuanced version with a fine balance between the social message and the commercial elements. As of now, Pawan gave 20-day call sheet and the film is expected to go on floors later this year,” says a source.

Pink is the story of three women, who enlist the help of a retired lawyer to fight a case against three young and affluent boys for molestation charges. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film won the Best Film On Social Issues at the 64th National Film Awards.

Bankrolled jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, the Telugu version is likely to have dialogues by Trivikram Srinivas. PK’s name has also been attached to a project to be directed by Krish.