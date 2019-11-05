Home Entertainment Telugu

Ravi Teja's 'RT 66' not a remake of Vijay-starrer 'Theri', says Gopichand Malineni

Produced by B Madhu, 'RT 66' marks the return of Gabbar Singh girl Shruti Haasan to Telugu cinema, after two years.

Published: 05th November 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Ravi Teja

Tollywood actor Ravi Teja (Photo | EPS)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

After delivering hits like Don Seenu and Balupu, director Gopichand Malineni has teamed up with Ravi Teja for a cop-thriller, tentatively titled RT 66.

Produced by B Madhu, the film marks the return of Gabbar Singh girl Shruti Haasan to Telugu cinema, after two years.

Ever since its inception, speculations were rife that RT 66 could be a remake of director Atlee and Vijay’s Tamil action film Theri.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya to replace Ravi Teja in Maha Samudram?

However, Gopichand, while speaking to Cinema Express denied the reports and says, “Our film, RT 66 with Ravi Teja is neither inspired nor a remake of any film. It’s an original story based on several true incidents happened in the Telugu States. The film showcases Ravi as a powerful cop and we will start shooting on November 14 in Hyderabad.”

The director also revealed that the title of RT 66 hasn’t been finalised yet. "I have come across a few articles claiming that our film has been titled Crack, etc. The title is not yet finalised and it’s too early to talk about it as long as we don’t make an official announcement,” adds the director. 

Currently, Ravi Teja is shooting for Vi Anand directorial  Disco Raja. He will be seen in a dual role in the sci-fi thriller slated for release after Sankranthi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gopichand Malineni Theri Vijay RT 66 Ravi Teja
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp