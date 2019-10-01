Telangana High Court refuses to stay release of Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to film makers of Syeraa Narasimha Reddy starring actor Chiranjeevi, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday refused to stay film release which is scheduled for tomorrow (October 2).

The Court dismissed the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Telugu youth association which alleged that the filmmaker is misleading the people by making biopic film after freedom fighter late Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

The Court said that the films have to be seen for entertainment purpose and should not have false apprehensions before the release of the movie.

The Court also referred to the films made on leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and others.

Two more petitions are filed by others who included family members/legal heirs of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy against the issue of censor certificate to the film without obtaining their consent with the preview of an entire feature film of Syeraa Narasimha Reddy. These petitions will come up for hearing shortly.