Ramana Dumpala's Glow Worm in A Jungle brings to light a life without light

Kakoli Mukherjee

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ramana Dumpala is ready with a new script now. After his documentary, Glow Worm in A Jungle, won the National Award in the non-fiction category (Special Mention Award for director) this year, it is still doing rounds in International film festival circuit. His 12-minute film on 78-year-old Hema Sane, who lives without electricity in Pune, wowed the jury members, who chose the film “for the director’s amazing find and crisp portrayal of Hema — author, philosopher and former professor — who lives unusually, without amenities, in the city”.

Finding Hema

However, the 12-minute film was a result of a two-month hunt for this elusive, former botany professor, who shunned electricity and grew a jungle around her house, in a quiet bid to establish a lifestyle that does not hurt the environment. Ramana, who had to make the documentary as part of his curriculum in Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, took the help of a Marathi-speaking friend and travelled miles to track her down. He says, “Initially, someone told me that the lady was between 35-40 years old, and the description did not fit. It was a spectacle shop owner who gave me a clue saying that though such a woman existed, she was older. Since the name matched, I took a chance and finally found her.”



The beginning

Ramana, whose father is in the CISF, developed a passion for movies while watching them growing up in Army quarters. His family shifted from Sriharikota to Hyderabad when he was in the fifth standard, and he completed his remaining education from Hyderabad. It was a chance win at a short film competition in this college which propelled him to think of a career change. “Like everyone else, I joined an engineering course. As part of the annual day celebration in first year, a short film competition was announced. My friend and I, whose relative owned a photo studio, took a camera and started shooting around the campus. From second year, film industry experts would come to the event and that boosted my confidence. One of these judges was director Venu Sriram, who gave me a chance to work on a script with him after I finished the course. However, that project never took off.”However, Ramana worked with the director on the script on Nani-starrer MCA, and was also a writing assistant for Saaho.



Message

Talking about the hard work that went behind making the documentary, the 28-year-old says: “We shot the movie in two days and got around 14 hours of footage. It was a herculean task to cut it to 12 minutes, but I was clear about what I wanted to show. I wanted to convey to the audience the impression that I got after meeting Hema. The fact that she lives without electricity is a small part of her life. I wanted to capture her message and philosophy and show her life in totality. Her love for nature made her choose the life she is leading. She is not asking others to follow her example. She just wants to live the way she wants. My film revolves around conversations with her.” His film does not have any music. “I do not like using music in my films as it dictates how a viewer should feel. I want the viewer to form his/her opinion by just watching the images.”

Right now, Ramana wants to make a film in Telugu. “I am looking for producers for my new script, but I am afraid the subject might not excite film makers here. After trying for a couple of months here, I plan to go to Mumbai. But, I would be the happiest if it is made in Telugu.”