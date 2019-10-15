Avika Gor makes comeback in Telugu films after three years 

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

After a three-year-break from Telugu films post-Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada (2016), actor Avika Gor is back in the reckoning with Raju Gari Gadhi 3 (RGG 3), the third instalment to the horror-comedy franchise of the same name directed by Ohmkar. For the first time, she has teamed up with comedian Ali in the film.

“I have watched many of his films and it’s been a long-time wish for my mother to see me share screen space with Ali garu. Our first meeting was exciting and working with a senior actor like him has been a great learning experience,” says Avika.

Initially, Ohmkar has roped in Tamannaah Bhatia for the lead role, she was later replaced by Avika due to date issues.

“Ohmkar gave me a 40-minute narration and I am convinced that my character of a ghost connects well with the audience. I actually enjoyed playing it,” she adds. Admittedly, Avika doesn’t like horror films. “I’m too scared to watch a horror film, it scares me. Despite my fear for the genre, it was the comedy in the film that has made me sign this film. I am sure the film fits every mood,” avers Avika.

Delving deep into the character, she shares, “When I first put on the make-up for the ghost character, my father teased me, asking if it was me! Nevertheless, I took everything in my stride and backed myself.” Up next, she has bagged a lead role in an untitled film. “I am looking forward to playing well-placed characters. I have signed on a new film and more details about it will emerge in 15 days from now,” signs off Avika.