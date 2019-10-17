Home Entertainment Telugu

Keerthy Suresh's look from director Nagesh Kukunoor's Telugu debut out

Keerthy is also working on a Tamil-Telugu film titled Penguin and will also soon make her Bollywood debut with a sports drama titled Maidaan.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

keerthy_suresh-in_sakhi

Keerthy Suresh's look from director Nagesh Kukunoor's Telugu film.

By Express News Service

Coinciding with Keerthy Suresh's 27th birthday today, the makers of her upcoming sports drama have released the first poster featuring the actor. Tentatively titled Sakhi, the film marks the Telugu debut of director Nagesh Kukunoor.

The film is currently in its last leg of production, with the final schedule set to commence in Hyderabad on November 11. 

The first look poster with the title logo will be released for Diwali. Presented by Dil Raju and produced by Sudheer Chandra, the film also features Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Rahul Ramakrishna in prominent roles.

Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for the film, which has cinematography by Chirantan Das of Tanu Weds Manu fame. 

Apart from this film, Keerthy is also working on a Tamil-Telugu film titled Penguin and will also soon make her Bollywood debut with a sports drama titled Maidaan. Also starring Ajay Devgan, the latter film is speculated to be based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, a renowned football player in the 1950s. 

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keerthy Suresh Nagesh Kukunoor
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp