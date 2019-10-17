Keerthy Suresh's look from director Nagesh Kukunoor's Telugu debut out

By Express News Service

Coinciding with Keerthy Suresh's 27th birthday today, the makers of her upcoming sports drama have released the first poster featuring the actor. Tentatively titled Sakhi, the film marks the Telugu debut of director Nagesh Kukunoor.

The film is currently in its last leg of production, with the final schedule set to commence in Hyderabad on November 11.

The first look poster with the title logo will be released for Diwali. Presented by Dil Raju and produced by Sudheer Chandra, the film also features Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Rahul Ramakrishna in prominent roles.

Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for the film, which has cinematography by Chirantan Das of Tanu Weds Manu fame.

On her birthday today, Keerthy Suresh's look poster from Nagesh Kukunoor's #Telugu film [not titled yet], a sports-romedy... Costars Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu... First look will be unveiled on #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/B9NWvCdlrC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 17, 2019

Apart from this film, Keerthy is also working on a Tamil-Telugu film titled Penguin and will also soon make her Bollywood debut with a sports drama titled Maidaan. Also starring Ajay Devgan, the latter film is speculated to be based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, a renowned football player in the 1950s.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)