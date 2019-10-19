Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj announces separation from wife Pranathi Reddy with note to fans

Manoj explained that he could not focus on films as it was a particularly low phase for him.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj with wife Pranathi Reddy. (Photo | File)

By Online Desk

'Current Theega' actor Manchu Manoj, who has been missing in action from films for close to two years now, announced his separation from his wife Pranathi Reddy. 

The son of veteran Telugu star Mohan Babu had married Pranathi Reddy in 2015. 

(Photo | File)

In a long post on Twitter, he opened up on his divorce and absence from the film industry, "Hello everyone! I wanted to share some developments in my personal life and also on my career. With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform that my divorce has come through and we have officially ended what was a beautiful and well cherished relationship. We had our differences and went through a lot of pain and after much introspection use decided to have our separate lives going forward."

He added, "We always were and are two individuals who have all the respect and care towards each other. Expecting all of you to be supportive of our decision and respect our privacy and thank you for that."

Manoj explained that he could not focus on films as it was a particularly low phase for him. "Since my heart was not at the right place I couldn't act or concentrate on work."

Manoj promised fans that he would be back soon to do what he loves the most --- cinema. "Movies rock my world and I wish to rock and roll till my last and even after," Manchu Manoj concluded.

Read the actor's tweet here:

