Priya Prakash Varrier turns honey-trapper in Nithiin-starrer

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier is all set to team up with Nithiin in a social drama. Directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti, the film presents Priya as a honey-trapper.

“Priya wants to explore characters that challenge the actor in her. She was thrilled and excited when Yeleti offered the role of honey to her. In the film, her character is engaged to lay traps for a secret mission and in a way, her character determines the course of the film,” reveals a source.

Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen donning the role of a criminal lawyer in the film produced by Venigalla Ananda Prasad under Bhavya Creations.

The first schedule of the film was completed and the shoot is currently underway in the suburbs of Hyderabad. The makers have registered two titles – Chadarangam and A1 – at the Film Chamber and will finalise one of them soon.

The story of the film touches upon organ donation and highlights the significance of how donating one’s organs after death, save and change the lives of many people.

— Murali Krishna CH

muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress.com

@onlymurali