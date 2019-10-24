Telugu film producer Bandla Ganesh arrested in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: Actor-turned producer Bandla Ganesh was on Wednesday arrested by Jubilee Hills police following a non-bailable warrant issued by a district court in Andhra Pradesh. He was handed over to Kadapa police on Wednesday.
According to police, Bandla Ganesh issued a cheque for Rs 10 lakh towards payment to a businessman Mahesh. However, when latter tried to process the cheque, it bounced as there was no cash in account, after which he filed a suit of cheque bounce in the district court several months ago.
As Bandla Ganesh was not attending the trial proceeding of the case, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.