Actress Kajal Aggarwal not turning producer soon

Speculations were rife that actor Kajal Aggarwal, last seen in Ranarangam, is turning producer with an action-thriller directed by Awe-fame Prashanth Varma.

Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Speculations were rife that actor Kajal Aggarwal, last seen in Ranarangam, is turning producer with an action-thriller directed by Awe-fame Prashanth Varma. However, she laughed off rumours and stated that she is content with the way her acting career is shaping up.

“Prashanth Varma pitched a storyline which impressed me a lot. I have asked him to come with a bound script, but things didn’t seem favourable as they were initially and the project is not taking off. Right now, I have no interest in producing films and there was never a hint by me in this regard. I am happy with my acting career and would like to continue doing good films,” says Kajal.

She would next be seen in Kamal Haasan-starrer Bharateeyudu 2, an action-thriller directed by Shankar. She will join the sets in November and grapevine is that Kajal will be seen as Kamal’s wife and octogenarian woman, Amrithavalli.

“I’m essaying a powerful character which required me to undergo some physical training to look strong for that part,” adds Kajal.

Apart from Bharateeyudu 2, Kajal would next be seen in the Tamil film Paris Paris, a remake of 2014 Hindi comedy-drama Queen, a Telugu-English bilingual The Call Centre and a Hindi action crime film titled Mumbai Saga.

