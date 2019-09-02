Ram Charan pens emotional post for 'mentor' Pawan Kalyan's birthday

By IANS

CHENNAI: As Jana Sena President and popular actor Pawan Kalyan turned 48 on Monday, his nephew and actor Ram Charan wished his "Babai", whom he called his "mentor and guide", on his birthday.

Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a few heart-warming photographs of himself along with Pawan. In one image, the two actors are seen posing for the camera. In the other, he is seen giving a tight hug to his uncle.

"Wish you a very happy birthday Kalyan Babai. Thank you for always being there for me as a friend, guide and mentor. Love you a lot! Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan," he captioned the image.

Currently, the photographs have garnered over one lakh likes. Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas's "Agnyaathavaasi", while Ram Charan will next be seen in filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's "RRR".

Rajamouli had said that "RRR" will be a fictional story set in 1920s in the pre-Independence era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.