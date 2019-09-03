Gopichand’s Chanakya to release on Dussehra

By Express News Service

Gopichand is all set to cash in on the festive spirit with his upcoming spy thriller Chanakya.

Directed by Thiru, the film, also starring Mehreen Pirzada is set in the Indo-Pak border and presents the 40-year-old actor as a spy. A source in the know informs that the makers are planning to release the film on October 4, two days after Dasara.

"The shooting of the film is almost through, save for a peppy number, which is currently being shot in Milan, Italy," reveals a source. Bollywood actor Zareen Khan is playing an important role in the film which also features Aadarsh Balakrishna as a RAW agent. The first look poster showing a bearded Gopichand sporting a watchful expression and making his way through the bypassers in a crowded street has increased the expectations on the film.

Produced by AK Entertainments, Chanakya has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar and cinematography by Vetri Palani Samy.