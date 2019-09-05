Home Entertainment Telugu

Did Mahesh Babu starrer 'Bharat Ane Nenu' influence the recent hike in traffic violation fines?

Twitterati think the Mahesh Babu film was the inspiration behind the government's move to steeply increase the fines for traffic rules violations.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

mahesh_babu_bharat_ane_nenu

Did the government really take a leaf out of Mahesh Babu's 'Bharat Ane Nenu' for hiking traffic violation penalties?

By Online Desk

Telugu cinema fans are known for taking their cinema and their stars very seriously. This time, a section of them are under the assumption that reel inspired real in the case of the recent penalty hike for traffic rules violations.

However, upon closely watching a scene out of Mahesh Babu starrer 'Bharat Ane Nenu', we found an uncanny similarity with the current scenario.

In the superhit film, Mahesh Babu, who played a young, idealistic chief minister, revamps the system entirely, especially traffic rules. Bharat cracks his whip on traffic violators by drastically increasing penalties. 

This has spurred discussion on how the government may have taken inspiration from director Siva Koratala's film.

In the film, Bharat's schemes are met with criticism and resistance but later, everyone gets on board. 

Under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill (passed in August), breaking the traffic signal or using your mobile phone while driving could fetch a fine of up to Rs 5000 and not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt can attract fines up to Rs 1000. 

Here are some posts comparing the new rules with 'Bharat Ane Nenu':

'Bharat Ane Nenu' garnered great reviews and was also one of the highest-grossing movies and biggest hits of 2018. It got a whopping Rs 22 crore for its satellite rights.

The film also starred Kiara Advani in the lead and Prakash Raj as the antagonist. 

Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in 'Maharshi', is gearing up for Anil Ravipudi's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. 

