Nani’s Gang Leader, a rip-off?

The revenge drama has thematical similarity with 2008 South Korean action-comedy directed by Kim Sang-man

Published: 05th September 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Nani in a still from 'Gang Leader'

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Nani’s forthcoming revenge drama, Gang Leader, featuring women from different stages of life, is said to be a near rip-off of 2008 South Korean action-comedy Girl Scouts. The Korean film directed by Kim Sang-man charts the story of four women, who cause chaos by forming a girl gang to track down a credit union CEO to recover stolen money.

Going by the promo of the Gang Leader, which was recently dropped online, we couldn’t help but notice a thematical similarity between the Nani-starrer and the Korean film. It seems writer-director Vikram K Kumar has Indianised it by adding a sub-plot involving a little girl and Nani’s character as a revenge writer, Pencil.

A few days ago, French director Jerome Salle accused the makers of Saaho of copying his film Largo Winch and called it a second free-make of his 2008 action thriller. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Nani’s Gang Leader stars Lakshmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Karthikeya Gummakonda in prominent roles. The film is slated for release on September 13.

