INTERVIEW | I only sign shows that align with my talent, age and values: Anchor Jhansi

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Says Anchor Jhansi, recalling the time when her health hit rock bottom and her journey towards a vibrant life. That she also bagged solid roles in five movies in 2019, is currently shooting for a new show on TV and has the Tollywood industry make a beeline to embrace her wellness concept are other reasons, she says, for her new-found glow

An average day for anchor Jhansi begins with a Tollywood co-star sending her a WhatsApp message on what he/she ate for breakfast. She then approves it or gives her advice and her words are like the Holy Grail for her fans and followers. She then proceeds to her own cup of herbal tea and after some yoga and stretches she is ready to raid her studio for her shows. 2019, especially, began on a great note for her with blockbuster movies such as F2, Mallesham in June and the more recent outing Kausalya Krishnamurthy.

Calling the shots:

Dressed in a powder blue blouse and jet back lehenga with silver bling, she looks very much a Telugu TV anchor in control of things around at Annapurna Studios in Banjara Hills where she was shooting for StarMaa’s StartMusic show for the pre-lunch spot. “My research made me realise that the best relationship we can have is with our body. We need to shower it with love, affection, attention, pampering, great food, exercise, sleep, relaxing baths etc.” No wonder that she is glowing inside out, has lost weight and looks like a dynamic lady in her 40s. “I don’t fight age. I embrace it and I have decided to entertain my audiences in my style. If a particular show is not in line with my values, I decline the offer. I love pursuing causes and that is why I did Naveena and Chetana, two shows close to my heart. Later when I felt I was not aligned with the management, I moved out. Despite a gap in my career, I have always signed for shows that align with my talent, age and values,” says the actor who won accolades for her earthy role in Mallesham.

Zero to 100 of health:

“I did take a hiatus and that really helped me bounce back. My health had deteriorated as I got busy with work. There was a time around 2012 when I had a problem with my thoracic outlet. I could not even drape a saree all by myself or could not even lift the pen to write my weekly column for a Telugu newspaper. I was hosting a show a quiz show on ETV, but I was taking pain medication. However, it was Dr Sathya Lakshmi from Gandhi Naturocare Hospital who convinced me that my food is my medicine. I felt that it was worth a try and took her advice on food and nutrition seriously. In less than six months, I fully recovered,” says the anchor who has the credit of hosting one of the longest-running shows on Telugu telly – Naveena on TV9 for a good 14 years.

By 2013, she felt fully alive and healthy and credits yoga and her food knowledge for the success. During that one year, I researched a lot about food-health connect and ended up signing up for an online certification course from American Online Naturopathy. That’s how Uzuri (which in Swahili means beauty with health) my wellness enterprise began. “So far I have touched 100 associates with my 21-day wellness course. I hate to call them clients as I don’t run a business, but an intimate health enterprise where I give them customised solutions,” says the actor who loves her new role as an entrepreneur who floated her own small firm.

This health-conscious TV host says she carried a mini cooker when she went for Manmadhudu 2 schedule in Portugal and cooked her own food. “My comfort food is pongal with flaxseed karappodi made with pepper,” she shares.

Up Next

She put up a show on gender roles in the Indian society for Women’s Day with her directorial debut on theatre called Purusha Sooktam at Ravindra Bharati. The show went on to win rave reviews and a full house of audience. She is doing an encore on September 28 at Poorna in Kondapur for an event by Million Moms. “That a play is being asked for a second time is indeed an honour for an artist and I believe the message about the double standards of gender roles in the society should reach everyone.

The play is based on a two-character plot looks into deep core emotional issues between men and women and challenges toxic masculinity by asking: Can we unlearn gender roles and when we do, what happens?

Now she is writing a script for her next play. “I am writing one about a middle-aged woman with desires. The Indian society ignores women and their needs and this one is going to throw light on this hushed-up topic. I want actor Lakshmi Manchu to play the role as I feel she walks the talks when it comes to being out there and doing what she believes in.”

The parameters Jhansi takes into account before counselling