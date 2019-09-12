Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham first look is out

By Express News Service

Anushka Shetty, who was previously screen in the Tamil/ Telugu movie Bhaagamathie, has her next film coming out after a span of two years. Titled Nishabdham, the film is a multilingual made in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and English. The movie’s shooting was completed in Seattle recently. The first look of the film has been released today.

The poster features Anushka in front of an easel painting by the banks of a water body. The poster also reveals that she will play a character named Sakshi, who is speech-impaired. The film will hit screens in 2020. Nishabdham will see Anushka and Madhavan share screen space after more than a decade. Notably, Anushka made her Tamil debut in the 2006 film Rendu, which had Madhavan play the male lead.