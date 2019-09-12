Pooja Hegde signs Akhil Akkineni’s next

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

After brainstorming negotiations and considering several options, the makers of Akhil Akkineni’s new movie, 'Akhil4', have finally signed on Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film marks her first collaboration with Akhil, who is looking for a career-defining hit.

“Pooja plays a strong, yet matured role that drives the story from beat to beat, through conflict to resolution. Akhil will be seen in his real self – in a soft and restrained avatar with a stylish makeover in the film. The audience will fall in love with their sparkling chemistry and characterisation,” informs a source.

Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vaas under Geetha Arts 2 banner, the rom-com is expected to go on floors in October.

Meanwhile, Pooja is also working for Prabhas-starrer 'Jaan' and the film’s next schedule will commence soon in a specially erected European city set in Ramoji Film City. She is also part of Allu Arjun’s 'Ala Vaikuntapuramlo'.