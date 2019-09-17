1947 and the tale of two brave soldiers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There was a distinct patriotic vibe at Rama Naidu Studios on Saturday evening at the premiere of the award-winning short film titled 1947 Two Soldiers. The 15-minute Telugu short film which has already garnered 113 awards worldwide is based on true events of 1947 era on an India- Pak story backdrop.

“The core of the movie is that behind every strong soldier is a strong family. During the India Pakistan First War, Indian soldiers were outnumbered and were left with two soldiers (Mohan and Kishore) against Pakistan Tribal Militia at Baramulla forest. While Mohan gets shot and dies, Kishore survives the battle. What happens later forms the rest of the film,” says actor Abhinav Janak who plays Mohan in the movie.

Directed by Hyderabadi boy Sravan Gajabhinkar, who has previously directed the SIIMA award-winning short film Malli Kaluddam, the movie shot in Hyderabad and Lambasingi is now on YouTube. The Hindi version will be released soon, adds the director.