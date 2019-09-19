New Jersey Governor pitches his state for Telugu films

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “New Jersey, with its amazing locations, film tax credit and vibrant Telugu population, is the ideal place to pitch for a collaboration with the Telugu film industry”, said Philip Murphy, Governor of the State of New Jersey, when in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He signed an agreement (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild on Tuesday evening at Falaknuma Palace in the city and this translates to creating a favourable environment for more Telugu movies to be shot in New Jersey. Supriya Yarlagadda, who represented the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild at the event, signed the agreement with the Governor while he was a whirlwind 24-hour visit to Hyderabad.

“Sneak me into Telugu movies. I was an actor in Middle School, I can tap dance and sing off key too,” he quipped, adding that New Jersey boasts of two important components necessary for movies - talent and location, both of which are abundantly available in his state. This MoU is of significant importance as it comes soon after the announcement of the New Jersey Film & Digital Media Tax Credit Program which provides a transferable credit against the corporation business tax and the gross income tax (30-35% Tax Credit, + 2% Diversity Bonus) for certain expenses incurred for the production of certain films and digital media content in New Jersey. Incidentally, NJ houses 4,20,000 Indians.

Speaking on the sidelights, Tollywood actor Vishnu Manchu, who was also present at the signing of the MoU, said that this basically opens up NJ for more Indian movies to be shot and made there. “More choices, the better for us,” he added. First Lady, Tammy Murphy, joined Phil Murphy in the first ever trip by a New Jersey Governor to this country.