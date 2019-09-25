Home Entertainment Telugu

Pooja Hegde turns stand-up comedian for her next with Akhil Akkineni

Besides Akhil 4, Pooja is also shooting for Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramlo and Prabhas’s period love story Jaan.

Published: 25th September 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu actress Pooja Hegde

Telugu actress Pooja Hegde (File Photo | PTI)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Pooja Hegde, known for playing girl-next-door and glamorous roles, is all geared up to slip into a new role in her upcoming film starring Akhil Akkineni. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the rom-com, commonly referred to as Akhil 4, showcases Pooja in the garb of a regional language stand-up comedian.

“It’s going to be an interesting character for Pooja, who drives the narration with her actions and banters with Akhil in the film. She felt that this character came her way at the right time and is a perfect follow up after Valmiki wherein she played a college-goer. She is thrilled to play this part and is enjoying every bit of it,” shares a source.

VIEW GALLERY: Here are some stunning photos of Tollywood diva Pooja Hegde

Besides Akhil 4, Pooja is also shooting for Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramlo and Prabhas’s period love story Jaan. She has also wrapped up shooting for her Bollywood comic caper Housefull 4, which is slated for release this Diwali.

